Frankfurter Buchmesse und International Publishers Association mit gemeinsamer Online-Veranstaltungsreihe zur Digital-Messe

Aus den Unternehmen

Frankfurter Buchmesse und International Publishers Association kündigen gemeinsame Online-Veranstaltungsreihe zu aktuellen Themen und Trends im Verlagswesen an

Publikationsfreiheit und Guerilla Publishing, Diversity in der Buchbranche, European Accessibility Act und Global Publishing Industry Report 2020 / Mit: Prix Voltaire-Preisträger 2020 und Sprecher*innen von IPA, WIPO, FEP, der Europäischen Kommission und Amnesty International

Die International Publishers Association (IPA) und die Frankfurter Buchmesse (FBM) (14.-18. Oktober 2020) veranstalten gemeinsam eine Reihe von Online-Events, die Teil des digitalen Fachprogramms der Buchmesse sein werden. Themen, die für die Verlagsbranche von entscheidender Bedeutung sind, wie Publikationsfreiheit, Diversity im Verlagswesen, barrierefreies Publizieren, Trends auf dem internationalen Buchmarkt sowie Urheberrechtsfragen, werden bei diesen Online-Veranstaltungen diskutiert. Unter den Sprecher*innen sind: Pham Doan Trang, ehemaliger Sprecher des vietnamesischen Liberal Publishing House, das mit dem Prix Voltaire 2020 ausgezeichnet wurde; Will Nguyen, vietnamesischer Demokratieaktivist und Kampagnenorganisator; IPA-Präsident Hugo Setzer; Bodour Al Qasimi, IPA-Vizepräsidentin; Peter Kraus vom Cleff, President-elect der Federation of European Publishers (FEP); Nguyen Truong Son von Amnesty International; Inmaculada Placienca-Porrer von der Europäischen Kommission; Sharmaine Lovegrove, Verlegerin von Dialogue Books, und Sandra van Lente, Co-Autorin von Rethinking ‚Diversity‘ in Publishing. Die Online-Events finden vom 14. bis 16. Oktober 2020 statt und werden per Livestream übertragen.

Juergen Boos, Direktor der Frankfurter Buchmesse, sagt: „In diesem Jahr ist es wichtiger denn je, dass die IPA und die Frankfurter Buchmesse bei diesen Veranstaltungen, die dazu beitragen, die aktuellen Herausforderungen der Branche anzugehen, zusammenarbeiten.“

Hugo Setzer, IPA-Präsident, ergänzt: „Die Frankfurter Buchmesse ist für uns schon immer der Anlass gewesen, um unsere Mitglieder zusammenzubringen und uns mit der internationalen Verlegergemeinschaft auszutauschen. Auch wenn viele Dinge in diesem Jahr anders sind, freuen wir uns, mit der Frankfurter Buchmesse bei diesem großartigen Programm zusammenarbeiten zu können, um den Austausch im internationalen Verlagswesen aufrechtzuerhalten – insbesondere zu so wichtigen Themen, die die Zukunft der Branche betreffen.“

Die Online-Veranstaltungen werden gemeinsam von IPA und FBM organisiert und sind Teil des offiziellen Fachprogramms der Buchmesse. Weitere Partner sind die World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) und die Federation of European Publishers (FEP). Alle Events finden in englischer Sprache statt und werden per Livestream übertragen. Um auf die Livestreams zugreifen zu können, ist eine Registrierung bei My Book Fair erforderlich: https://services.book-fair.com/login. Alle Online-Veranstaltungen sowie das gesamte Fachprogramm der Frankfurter Buchmesse sind hier zu finden: www.buchmesse.de/conference

Improving Diversity in Publishing: Who Can Lead the Change Process?

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober, 10:00 Uhr; von IPA und FBM

The publishing industry knows, and the data shows, that there is much room for improvement with regards to how inclusive and diverse the publishing sector is. But promoting diverse authors is not only a necessary moral decision, it is a critical business decision if publishers want to reach more and new readers. But how can publishing approach this challenge and tackle the obstacles that run through the entire value chain? This panel will look at current quantitative and qualitative data, discuss concepts for change and look at what role publishers, associations, and other industry partners can and must play to bring about change on this urgent issue.

Sprecher*innen: Michiel Kolman, IPA Presidential Envoy Diversity & Inclusion; Sharmaine Lovegrove, Publisher, Dialogue Books; Sandra van Lente, Co-Autorin von Rethinking ‘Diversity’ in Publishing. Weitere Sprecher*innen werden noch bekannt gegeben.

Weitere Informationen: www.buchmesse.de/conference.

An International Outlook on Publishing, Creative Content and IP

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober, 11:00 Uhr; von WIPO, IPA und FBM

In this session, the new Global Publishing Industry Report for 2020, compiled by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the IPA, will be presented. This annual survey covers international trends and patterns in three market segments: retail, educational and scholarly, academic and scientific publishing. Furthermore, discussions will take place on the adaptation of comic characters in the US. New research by WIPO has documented the re-use of comic characters across the book, movie and video game publishing industries, relying on a variety of data sources. The research also looks into the role played by copyright and trademarks in the creative re-use process, which will be further explored during the event with experts and stakeholders.

Die Sprecher*innen werden noch bekannt gegeben.

Weitere Informationen: www.buchmesse.de/conference.

IPA Prix Voltaire 2020: Guerilla Publishing and International Support

Donnerstag, 15. Oktober, 13:30 Uhr; von IPA und FBM

This session will feature Pham Doan Trang, former spokesperson of the Vietnamese Liberal Publishing House which was awarded the 2020 Prix Voltaire. The discussion will shed a light on guerilla publishing and the situation in Vietnam as well as on the role of the international publishing community in freedom to publish.

Sprecher*innen: Kristenn Einarsson, Chair of the IPA’s Freedom to Publish Committee; Will Nguyen, campaigner; Pham Doan Trang, ehemaliger Sprecher des Liberal Publishing House; Nguyen Truong Son, Amnesty International. Moderator: James Taylor, Director Communications and Freedom to Publish, IPA.

Weitere Informationen: www.buchmesse.de/conference.

European Accessibility Act (EAA) : A Chance for Publishing

Freitag, 16. Oktober, 11:30 Uhr; von FEP, IPA und FBM

Last year, the European Accessibility Act was passed. This event will highlight the opportunities of the European Accessibility Act for publishers and feature statements from the Presidents of the Federation of European Publishers (FEP) and IPA.

Sprecher*innen: Luc Audrain, accessible publishing expert; Monica Halil, Head of Accessible Books Consortium, WIPO; Cristina Mussinelli, Secretary General, LIA Foundation; Inmaculada Placienca-Porrer, Senior Expert Social Affairs at Directorate General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, European Commission; Hugo Setzer, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA); Peter Kraus vom Cleff, President-elect of the Federation of European Publishers (FEP).

Weitere Informationen: www.buchmesse.de/conference. Um die Veranstaltung im Livestream verfolgen zu können, ist eine einmalige Registrierung bei My Book Fair notwendig: https://services.book-fair.com/login

Zusätzlich zu den Veranstaltungen, welche die IPA und die Frankfurter Buchmesse gemeinsam organisieren, wird die IPA während der Frankfurter Buchmesse (14.-18. Oktober 2020) weitere Online-Events durchführen. Die Anmeldung für diese Veranstaltungen ist bereits auf der IPA-Website möglich. Diese Veranstaltungen werden zudem auch im Veranstaltungskalender der Frankfurter Buchmesse zu finden sein, der demnächst online verfügbar sein wird.

Freedom to Publish Committee Open Meeting

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober, 12:00 Uhr

An exclusive advance presentation of a new IPA report presenting the freedom to publish situation around the world and the opportunity for participants to share their stories.

Presentation of Jakarta, Host of the 33rd International Publishers Congress 2022

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober, 13:00 Uhr

The governor of Jakarta will open a session presenting the newly announced host city of the 33rd International Publishers Congress in November 2022.

Challenging Big Tech: Establishing Platform Responsibility and Accountability Online

Mittwoch, 14. Oktober, 14:00 Uhr

A line-up of international experts will look at the current situation of online platforms in the USA, Europe and Africa and the legal responsibilities of those platforms for the creative works they may host.

Release of the State of Publishing Reports

Donnerstag, 15. Oktober, 11:00 Uhr

The IPA will release seven new reports covering a range of areas of vital importance to the publishing industry including international perspectives on the freedom to publish, copyright, publishing’s contribution to achieving the UN’s sustainable development goals, reading habits, international book policies, educational publishing and digital licensing.

Inclusive Publishing and Literacy Committee

Donnerstag, 15. Oktober, 16:00 Uhr; von IPA und LitCam

An exclusive in-depth look at a new IPA report looking at the evolution of reading habits around the world, followed by an international panel on literacy.

Educational Publishers Forum Open Meeting

Freitag, 16. Oktober, 13:00 Uhr

A dedicated focus on education publishing will see the OECD’s Andreas Schleicher talk about PISA programme and China Education Publishing and Media Group’s Vice President, Yu Chun Chi talk about education in China.

Sustainable Development Goals – Publishers Compact

Following the success of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Book Club, the IPA is backing a new compact, a kind of charter, to encourage all publishers to play their part in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Date and speakers to be confirmed.